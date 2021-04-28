Great news everyone!

If you’re not up to date with the cast of the new Gossip Girl reboot, then don’t fear.

Just head here and catch up, because the cast looks GORGEOUS, DIVERSE, and just a general good time!

Showrunner Joshua Safran revealed yesterday that we’ll be getting the reboot/sequel in July this year.

Other than the cast, a lot of the plot has been kept hush-hush because the series is filled with secrets and plot twists that are going to blow our minds apparently.

So strap in, it’s almost time.

