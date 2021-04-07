After thousands of comments online asking when the start date is, Network 10 have finally revealed when the thirteenth season of MasterChef Australia will airing across Australia.

MasterChef Australia will be premiere on Network 10 Tuesday, April 20 at 7:30pm, and will continue every Wednesday and Thursday night.

Last seasons judges, Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen will also return to judge ‘MasterChef’s most Delicious Season Ever”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

Network 10 has also confirmed the guests who will be appearing on the show include, Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi, Heston Blumenthal, Massimo Bottura, Clare Smyth, Curtis Stone, Kristen Tibballs, Darren Purchese, Alla Wolf-Tasker and Scott Picket.

Fan favourites and All-Star contestants Poh Ling Yeow, Callum Hann and Reynold Poernomo are also set to guest star, making this seasons line-up a must watch!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will you be watching this season?