Only days ago, we got our first sneak peek at the new Big Brother house and now we know when the Channel 7 reboot will be going to air – and luckily, it’s SOON!

In a new promo, the network has announced there are only six weeks remaining until the iconic reality show is back in action. That means Big Brother will be on our screens in the first week of June.

The promo has also hinted at the new challenges that could be in store for the housemates. It looks very jungle-gym… looks like things will be very physical!

Whatever it will be, it will all be revealed very soon. We are so excited!!