It felt like it would never arrive but it’s finally, finally here!

The new season of The Bachelor will be dropping on July 21st which is only 2 weeks away!!

We gonna watch the gorgeous Jimmy Nicholson try find love on the silver screen and honestly, I think he’s gonna do just fine.

Nicholson is of New Zealand and Fijian heritage and is EXACTLY the shake-up Australia’s Bachie needed to become interesting again.

The man’s a pilot too? Say no more… if I could have walked down that red carpet I would’ve done so in a cute air-hostess uniform and given him a pack of peanuts and a little wink too for good measure.

So buckle in, the toilets are down the back and to your right, in case of an emergency follow the lights along the floor and enjoy your flight as we take off into a new season of The Bachelor!

Advertisement

Advertisement