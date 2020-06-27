Channel 7 have today announced Big Brother will return in 2021.

The announcement comes following an incredible revival of the show that has seen viewers flock to its new format.

Sonia Kruger will return as host for the show, saying

“It’s been fantastic to reuniteBig Brother with his fans and see a whole new generation of Australians fall in love with the show.

“He’ll be back cheekier than ever so our new housemates better be ready to play. Big Brother is about to go to the next level and I’m totally here for it!”

Casting for the next season of Big Brother is now open. For a chance to be part of Big Brother 2021 apply now at www.bigbrothercasting.com.au

Good Luck!

