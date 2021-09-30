Anyone who has been through hotel quarantine will know that when you hear things out of context, and at all different times of the day, it can be slightly confusing.

Urzila Carlson found herself in a peculiar moment while she was tucked away in a New Zealand hotel room and filming the finale of The Masked Singer. She built a little studio herself, dressed up and like the other panellist was screaming “TAKE IT OFF!”

She happened to forget about the time difference… until the army rocked up at her door.

Urzila detailed what happened to Jase & Lauren on Thursday morning!

