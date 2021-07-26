There’s a fresh face around the KIIS studios – television host and all-round legend Lauren Phillips has joined the family and will soon be on the airwaves with Jase!

You’ll have heard Lauren on KIIS before, as well as seen her providing all your weather updates on Weekend Today – and if you’re a massive Marvel fan, you’ll definitely know her from this viral moment…

In September of last year, Lauren was doing a television live cross from Scone, deep in the New South Wales Hunter Region. It was a beautiful, picturesque day and Lauren was discussing the horses in the background. Hosts Richard Wilkins and Rebecca Maddern felt things were pretty standard.

That was until Lauren’s surprise came out… God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth!

In a move that gained her brownie points for life, Lauren surprised viewers and everyone back in the studio by having Chris Hemsworth come onto the show to read out the weather. Richard and Rebecca were beside themselves!

The superstar actor gave a special shoutout to Melburnians who were currently doing it tough in the lengthy 2020 lockdown, recommending they carry ‘brollies’ if they go outside. He also recommended those in Karratha, WA should “slip, slop, slap.”

What surprises will Lauren have up her sleeve when she joins Jase from August 9? Who knows… we’ll have to find out!

Did you miss the big announcement? Listen below…

