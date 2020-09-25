After weeks of cocktail party drama mixed in with the chaos of ‘love in lockdown’, we got to see who Bachelor Locky Gilbert chose to spend the rest of his life with – the lovely and caring nurse, Irena!

However, it did leave fan-favourite Bella heartbroken and confused, especially after Locky had expressed he was falling in love with her.

According to Jase, there was some SERIOUS editing involved and he has the full scoop on what happened…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!