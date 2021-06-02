Our six favourite NYC-dwelling Friends famously negotiated themselves a comfy salary of $1 million per episode back during the sitcom’s initial run.

However, that pay packet would prove too small to lure the stars back to the small screen for their much-hyped reunion.

Producers of the reunion reportedly attempted to get Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey back together for $1 million each, an amount swiftly dismissed by the actors.

The back-and-forth on pay cheques reportedly led to hold ups on filming the reunion, which had been spoken about for years.

According to reports, the cast eventually agreed to a whopping $2.5 million each for the HBO special.

Which, to be fair, is a pretty handy wad of cash to just sit around and reminisce on the good old days for a few hours.

Not that the team really needed the money, the cast also enjoys around $20 million in payments for syndication of the sitcom.

Could we be any more jealous?

You can stream Friends: The Reunion right now on Binge.