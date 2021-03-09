Married At First Sight has kept productivity at an all time low as the drama continues to unfold over the course of the week.

To Jase & PJ’s surprise, Dane Swan revealed he likes to keep an eye on what’s happening on the show. (There is no shame, guys!)

Usually viewers have opinions about the participants, but Dane set his eyes straight on the experts this morning…

Are the experts doing a bad job or have they got it right this season? We’ll have to wait and see!

The guys also spoke to Bryce this morning who revealed that Jase was the reason he got into radio. Yep, JASE!

