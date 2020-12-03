Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmm… EXCUSE ME?

According to The Wash, Channel Nine have in fact ordered up one delicious serving of Married At First Sight All-Stars, a spin-off short series that will air BEFORE THE NEXT SEASON.

AKA. WE’RE GETTING THIS BEFORE THE END OF JANUARY 2021!

Okay, don’t panic.

SO according to the publication, it’s gonna be a two-parter featuring former contestants to relive the glory days, you know, when they were still big stars?

Sorry I’ll stop being mean, it comes from a place of love I swear.

It sounds more like a reunion special rather than an ‘All-Stars’ season, but call it what you want Channel Nine – I’ll still watch.

You can expect your faves from season 1 all the way to season 7 and the like… 3 couples? That are still together after having met on the show will drop by to share their thoughts.

The spin-off is expected to start production in the next week and here’s who’s RUMOURED to be on the cast, but not confirmed.

-Jules Robinson & Cameron Merchant (S6)

-Erin Bateman & Bryce Mohr (S2)

-Martha Kalifatidis & Michael Brunelli (S6)

-Dean Wells (S5)

-Tracey Jewel (S5)

-Jessika Power (S6)

-Ines Basic (S6)

-Mike Gunner (S6)

-Cyrell Paule (S6)

-Patrick Miller (S5)

-Charlene Perera (S5)

-Cheryl Maitland (S4)

I cannot WAIT to watch Cyrell and Martha react to their iconic red wine fight!