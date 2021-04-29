Showtime has just released a completely new teaser for the upcoming Dexter revival and my heart is going WILD with excitement and anticipation.

You can check out the teaser below where it becomes quite apparent that Dexter is back to old habits and can I just say that Michael C. Hall has aged incredibly well.

With the new teaser being released, we also got a rough release time.

The show will return in ‘fall’ for America so that’s Spring for us!

So keep your eyes peeled from September to November for everyone’s fave to come back.