Australian viewers of the Super Bowl were turning their heads after the American commentary team referred to McDonald’s as Maccas.

After the half-time show took place in the game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, an ESPN reporter announced the show was ‘presented by Maccas.’

It came as a shock, as Americans are known for referring to McDonald’s as ‘Mickey D’s.’

The segment, however, hasn’t been broadcast to American audiences, as the coverage is presented to the Australian audience, only.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ending up beating the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs 31-0 on the night, with a limited crowd in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

