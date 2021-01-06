If you’re anything like me, you never know when are actually arriving on Netflix, they just pop up one day and that’s that.

So when Bridgerton arrived on Christmas day like a true present from Santa, who was I to say no?

Now to make the deal even tastier, I see the glowing words of ‘Shondavision’ appear on my screen.

The series is Shonda Rhimes first script, as in the lady who brought us ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ as well as epics like ‘Scandal’ and ‘How To Get Away With Murder.’

You know it’s gonna be good and Netflix does too because according to them, they reckon in it’s first 28 days the show will be viewed by 68 million households.

It’s all projections, but hey I know I’ve been telling everyone I know to watch it.

It’s held the number 1 spot in over 75 countries and is already earnt the title of Netflix’s fifth-largest original series on Netflix.

If you haven’t watched it yet, I shan’t give anything away.

But the way I describe it is as if Gossip Girl and Downton Abbey had a baby, but funnier, more modern and prettier and very….very… steamy.

As in, don’t watch it with your parents, for your own good.

Shonda Rhimes has struck a $150 million deal to make shows for Netflix, so let’s all pray her next one is as good as this!

