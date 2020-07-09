The Sims is getting its own reality TV show.. and it’s starting in the USA next week!

The Sims Spark’d is a competition that’s been put together by ELeague and Youtube channel Buzzfeed Multiplayer and will see players take on challenges to make unique characters, stories and worlds in The Sims 4.

The show will have four episodes, with the winners taking home $100,000.

During the show, there will be in-game events for viewers and the top performers in those events will be considered for the next season of the show.

See the trailer for the show above.