It’s happening, get the tissues ready, the FINAL season of Younger is dropping sooner than you think.

On the 16th of April the first four episodes of the show will air on Stan, so pencil it into your diaries because it’s gonna be a doozy!

Tune in below to hear Kyle & Jackie O speak to the star of the show, Hilary Duff earlier last year about the upcoming season!

Watch the second teaser video for the new season here:

