Australia’s hearts burst with joy when the Irwin family revealed that 21-year-old Bindi had married the man of her dreams, Chandler Powell in an intimate ceremony at Australia Zoo last month. The pictures were absolutely stunning and we’re still over the moon for her.

We were also super excited to find out that the big day was filmed for an Animal Planet TV special, titled ‘Crickey! It’s The Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding’. The hour-long episode will show moments of the ceremony as well as all the behind-the-scenes bits that come along with it. Hello dress fittings!!!

When it was first announced, Australian fans were a bit in shocked when it was revealed that despite being where the couple got married, we would be the last country to actually see the special due to programming on Animal Planet.

It was out of the Irwin’s control and they apologised for the inconveniences. However, after the significant backlash, it seems they pulled a few strings and the date has officially been moved forward!

Instead of waiting until July, you can now set your countdown to Saturday May 23 at 6.30pm. MUCH BETTER!

Remember, it’s on Animal Planet, so you’ll need a Foxtel or Fetch subscription to watch it!

