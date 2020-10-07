It’s the premier of the Bachelorette tonight and Will & Woody caught up with sisters Elly & Becky and they let the boys in on something we all need to keep an eye on.
It’s going to be a very interesting season!
Listen below to find out what it is:
Will & Woody
It’s the premier of the Bachelorette tonight and Will & Woody caught up with sisters Elly & Becky and they let the boys in on something we all need to keep an eye on.
It’s going to be a very interesting season!
Listen below to find out what it is: