We absolutely love Survivor…yes we’re those mates who are still watching Survivor even after all these years.

And we were holding out for the new season of Australian Survivor which had been slated to go into production in 2020.

The pandemic obviously put a hold on that, so when Channel Ten announced that we will be getting a new season of Australian Survivor in 2021, it did leave us wondering how they’re going to pull it off with all the travel restrictions.

We now know the answer…Queensland!

The survivors will be trading in deserted islands for tropical northwest Queensland.

The new season will take place in Cloncurry which is about 120km east of Mount Isa

Advertisement

Advertisement