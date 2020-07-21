Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy wasn’t able to finish filming, with only four episodes left to go before the pandemic affected production.

Show runner Krista Vernoff revealed a lot of news in a recent Television Academy virtual panel which Entertainment Weekly reported on, where she revealed they will NOT be returning to film those last four episodes, they’ll be re-editing the story arc to make it work with what they’d already filmed.

“So we’ve got our work cut out for us”, Vernoff admits.

According to Krista, the show will be tackling the current COVID-19 global pandemic in the upcoming season 17 of the show, “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes”.

Which is so true, if anything good can come out of this pandemic, it’s that Grey’s Anatomy can make it into something easily digestible.

We’re all going to be looking for a way to move forward once this horrific period passes and maybe the show will be the soothing bandaid we all need.

“Every year, we have doctors come and tell us their stories, and usually they’re telling their funniest or craziest stories. This year, it has felt more like therapy…the doctors come in and we’re the fire people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having”, Krista explained.

Imagine the horrific stories the medical workers have in the USA, it feels like a war zone there, which is exactly what Vernoff confirmed.

“They’re literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale, and they’re talking about it as war”.

Heartbreaking and terrifying and exactly what Grey’s Anatomy can make magic out of.