I’m SO CHUFFED to introduce, Jimmy Nicholson as our next Bachelor!

The gorgeous 31-year-old airline pilot is leaving the skies and flying into our hearts this season and I’m ready to be swooped off my feet, to be honest.

According to the Daily Mail, Nicholson is of New Zealand and Fijian heritage, which explains his golden complexion and FINALLY we’ve gotten a Bachelor that isn’t another caucasian man because guys… Australia is multicultural!

Jimmy has a relatable story especially his 2020, much like a lot of us, lost his job when the pandemic hit and it’s through that experience that he found time to prioritise things like love.

On being the next Bachelor, Jimmy said: “I am a big believer in embracing any opportunity that presents itself, especially if it has the potential to change your life for the better.

“The journey ahead will be one of the most challenging experiences that I have ever undertaken, however, I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with.”

Sorry ladies… Jimmy’s Instagram account is private until the series airs so good luck stalking, you’ll have to get creative.

But don’t fret, filming has begun and it looks like we’ll start the new season after Easter.

The Bachelor is coming to Channel Ten SOON.