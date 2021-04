After a year of hearing this being pushed further and further back here’s some refreshingly good news for you!

Stan has announced that their 7th season of Younger will be dropping one day early!!

So you’ll be able to access the first four episodes of the season from 6pm Thursday 15th of April, ie) TOMORROW.

Savour this season while it lasts because it may be the last one, but don’t cry because there are some spin-offs in the works.

All is not lost.

