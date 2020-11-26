We all know and love Clifford the big old red doggo, maybe you haven’t thought about him in years but guess what?

He’s getting a CGI remake and it’s honestly… haunting.

Clifford Movie’s Twitter account posted a teaser this week and it popped off with the internet with fans horrified by what they saw.

He looks like a normal puppy whose owner attacked him with beetroot juice, it’s just not… it.

And I’m not a Clifford purist, don’t get me wrong, he’s a cartoon dog I won’t die on this hill BUT-

I’m a firm believer that if you can’t do something right DON’T DO IT MATE.

But I can appreciate the effort, look at these behind the scenes photos from on set.

