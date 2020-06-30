A lot of our favourite movies and tv shows have been put indefinitely on hold because of the current global pandemic.

Production is incredibly difficult to continue with social distancing regulations in place, however with restrictions relaxing in some countries – it looks like we’re back baby!

Here are a few projects that are back on track!

The Witcher Season 2

If you’ve got a Game of Thrones sized hole in your heart since the show ended and haven’t delved into The Witcher yet, please give it a go.

Just don’t think, click click that remote.

Season 1 is out and available on Netflix and is.INCREDIBLE!

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Season 2 back on schedule for production, this is the type of news I needed, wanted and deserved today.

Untitled Lucille Ball

You might have heard rumours of this biopic floating around and honestly, it sounds like a ball (sorry I had to).

Starring Cate Blanchett as the one and only Lucille Ball, the film hasn’t got a confirmed release date yet but it’s setting up for production again.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Okay, I had NO IDEA that they were making another one of these.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s what I will say about the matter, if you’re walking into a Jurassic Park movie expecting it to be Academy Award worthy then that’s your bad!

I walk in wanting giant dinosaurs and that’s what I’ll get and I leave happy.

So yes I will watch this new one.

With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas-Howard signed on, the cast began filming in February but had to halt mid-March.

Avatar

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t heard yet, Avatar is filming like 1000 sequels all at once.

I’m not even joking, they’re filming Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5 simultaneously and have a release plan spanning over the next 5 years or something crazy like that.

Hollywood in general…

Production studios in Hollywood obviously all had to shut down, but as of June 12th they’ve re-opened for film and television production.

Now… I’m glad people still have their jobs and I’m sure they’re following strict health protocols but with the state that the USA is in at the moment…is this really the best idea?

Advertisement