We all rejoiced when we found out that Lucifer Season 5 was happening and dropping really soon and it’s finally happening, we have a trailer!

Starring Tom Ellis as Satan (a normal sentence), the official trailer is available to watch below.

“Lucifer is back and acting…strange. Get ready – this season all your desires will be fulfilled”, the caption reads, “Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing”.

So strap in!

The trailer reveals that the Lucifer that’s returned to Earth is actually his twin, archangel Michael.

Plot.TWIST.

We’re getting two sets of 8 episodes, the first of which will be available on Netflix from 21st August!