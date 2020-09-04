I could cry from happiness!

The Mandalorian is coming back to our screens!!

Do you realise what that means? It means we’re gonna get a whole lot more of this little guy again.

…..

Sorry, I just got lost in baby Yoda’s adorably huge glossy eyes.

Lucasfilm and The Walk Disney Company has revealed that The Mandalorian season 2 will drop on Disney+ on October 30th.

If you haven’t tuned into season 1 yet, don’t worry, it’s still all up on the platform for you to watch to fill time until then.

Fingers crossed this season picks up where season 1 left off, with Mando heading to a PLANET FILLED WITH BABY YODAS.

I’ll die if that’s true.

