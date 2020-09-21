It may have been a grower, but viewers across the globe have fallen in love with the residents of Schitt’s Creek.
And in 2020, the voters behind the Emmys definitely agreed – the show has cleaned up… BIG TIME!
The sitcom has made history by becoming the first series to win all seven categories of a genre on the big night.
The awards the writers and several cast members managed to scoop up included:
- Best Comedy
- Best Actor – Eugene Levy
- Best Actress – Catherine O’Hara
- Best Supporting Actor – Dan Levy
- Best Supporting Actress – Annie Murphy
- Best Writing for a Comedy
- Best Director for a Comedy
Schitt’s Creek has wrapped up its final season and this truly is the perfect way for it to go out with the recognition it truly deserves – congratulations!
