It may have been a grower, but viewers across the globe have fallen in love with the residents of Schitt’s Creek.

And in 2020, the voters behind the Emmys definitely agreed – the show has cleaned up… BIG TIME!

The sitcom has made history by becoming the first series to win all seven categories of a genre on the big night.

The awards the writers and several cast members managed to scoop up included:

Best Comedy

Best Actor – Eugene Levy

Best Actress – Catherine O’Hara

Best Supporting Actor – Dan Levy

Best Supporting Actress – Annie Murphy

Best Writing for a Comedy

Best Director for a Comedy

Unfortunately, The Crows Have Eyes III starring Moira Rose did not win any awards but it may fare better at the Oscars.

Schitt’s Creek has wrapped up its final season and this truly is the perfect way for it to go out with the recognition it truly deserves – congratulations!

