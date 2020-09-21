It may have been a grower, but viewers across the globe have fallen in love with the residents of Schitt’s Creek. 

And in 2020, the voters behind the Emmys definitely agreed – the show has cleaned up… BIG TIME!

The sitcom has made history by becoming the first series to win all seven categories of a genre on the big night.

The awards the writers and several cast members managed to scoop up included:

  • Best Comedy
  • Best Actor – Eugene Levy
  • Best Actress – Catherine O’Hara
  • Best Supporting Actor – Dan Levy
  • Best Supporting Actress – Annie Murphy
  • Best Writing for a Comedy
  • Best Director for a Comedy
Unfortunately, The Crows Have Eyes III starring Moira Rose did not win any awards but it may fare better at the Oscars.
Schitt’s Creek has wrapped up its final season and this truly is the perfect way for it to go out with the recognition it truly deserves – congratulations!

 

