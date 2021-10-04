The 2021 season isn’t even over yet, and we are already finding out which celebrities are taking on the ultimate challenging in SAS Australia next year!

Over the weekend, Channel 7 released the full line-up for the 2022 season of the popular reality TV series which sees stars faced with extreme mental and physical obstacles that leave our jaws dropped.

Some of the notable celebs from the list include Melissa Tkautz, Anna Heinrich, Wayne Carey, Melissa Wu, Locky Gilbert and Paul Fenech.

Check them out below…

❗ ANNOUNCING ❗ Our next lineup of Recruits are ready to see if they have what it takes to pass selection. See them on the course in 2022 💪 #SASAustralia pic.twitter.com/N3PyUxBCHv — SAS Australia on 7 (@sasaustralia) October 2, 2021

