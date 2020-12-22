Whether intentional or on purpose, we can finally know the full cast list of next year’s season of ‘I’m A Celeb…’ and it looks FUN!

TV Blackbox has reported that Ex-Dancing With The Stars Hosts Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer will be entering the jungle.

Since Dancing With The Stars is moving from Channel 10 to Channel 7 next year, it’s sounds like they’ll have more than enough time!

We’ve all been dying to know who will be replacing Pete Evans after he lost his spot a few months back after his… well… shenanigans.

IT’S CELEBRITY CHEF COLIN FASSNIDGE who will be far more entertaining in my humble opinion.

Get ready for a throwback, because Paulini Curuenavuli who became a household name in 2003 being a contestant on Australia Idol will be jumping in!

Here’s the full list below, and I spy Bachie runner up Abbie Chatfield who is going to ruffle some feathers and make some trouble!

Grant Denyer – TV and radio presenter

Amanda Keller – TV and radio presenter

Colin Fassnidge – celebrity chef, ex-My Kitchen Rules judge

Paulini Curuenavuli – singer-songwriter, former Australian Idol star

Robert ‘Dippa’ DiPierdomenico – retired AFL footballer

Ash Williams – comedian

Abbie Chatfield – reality TV star and podcaster

Toni Pearen – actress and singer

Adam Densten and Symon Lovett – Gogglebox stars and podcasters

Jack Vidgen – singer, contestant on The Voice, Australia’s Got Talent winner

Pettifleur Berenger – Real Housewives of Melbourne star

Don’t even get me started on Pettifleur Berenger…She was born ready for the jungle!

Bring on 2021!