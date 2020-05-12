When the world found out about an official Friends reunion, it was safe to say everyone was cheering for joy – even louder than Monica was when she was yelling from her balcony “I’M ENGAGED!”

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on many of our favourite TV shows, and unlike many pop-up reunions, we won’t see this iconic ensemble pop-up on a Zoom call anytime soon. The show will instead hold out for the chance to pack out the studio with a stack of lucky fans!

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said that the production company are hoping that ‘if the stars align’, the special can be filmed by the end of August.

“We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms,” Mr Greenblatt said.

If everything goes to plan, we’ll be able to catch Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer grace our screens via Foxtel. It’ll definitely be something to look forward to considering how wild this world has become!