The Baby-Sitters Club is a nostalgia kick for every generation. With a long list of memorable characters and the ability to deal with hard-hitting issues, it is no wonder the tales of these friends from Stoneybrook, Connecticut have stood the test of time.

Now, we can prepare ourselves for more adventure when The Baby-Sitters Club officially hits Netflix in July in the official television adaptation. The first teaser is out and it is 35 seconds of retro brilliance.

It hasn’t given too much away, but there doesn’t seem to be any 2020 technology flying around here (unless the kids have traded in their iPhones for a transparent landline).

You could say the clothes are a giveaway but then again, half of their outfits could be found online these days.

Either way, I am VERY excited to join the club and answer the call on July 3 – bring it on!