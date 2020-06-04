We’re now just days away from Big Brother returning to our TV screes with the premiere of the all new show set to take place on Monday night.

And as if we weren’t already excited enough for show’s comeback on Channel 7, they’ve just released a new teaser that’s got us counting down the minutes until the first episode airs.

Last night they released the first four minutes of the actual first episode of the show, giving us a better look at all of the housemates, the drama and fights between them, the new challenges that they’ll have to take part in, and of course the whole new voting format.

And we have to say, it looks so good!! It seems like Big Brother mixed with Survivor and even a bit of Ninja Warrior!

We also got to see the moment that the very first housemate arrived at the house to meet host Sonia Kruger, and it was none other than the guy known as Adelaide’s worst driver, Kieran.

Check out the teaser for yourself in the video below!

Big Brother starts Monday night at 7:30pm on Channel 7!