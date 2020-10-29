The trailer for the fourth season of The Crown is finally here, and oh boy, we are in for an incredible ride!

In the season, we’ll see Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) begin her working relationship with the newly sworn-in Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

And in perhaps one of the most highly anticipated TV moments of the year, the beginning of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana’s (Emma Corrin) will play out on our screens. WE CANNOT WAIT.

The Crown Season 4 comes to Netflix on November 15. Watch the trailer below!