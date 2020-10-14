The first trailer for Season 4 of The Crown has finally dropped, unveiling Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The clip, released by Netflix on Tuesday, also gives us a good look at Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Season 4 begins “as the 1970s are drawing to a close”, as Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family “find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30,” Netflix’s synopsis reads.

“As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth… While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

Olivia Colman has reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth II, Josh O’Connor returns as Prince Charles, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

The Crown’s fourth season will be released on 15 November on Netflix.

Already obsessed, not gonna lie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1