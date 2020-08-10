After the excitement of last night, the country is brimming with ideas on who the Masked Singer contestants really are.

So if you reckon you’ve got a golden guess, hit up Twitter and see if the people agree with you.

Right now everyone’s focussed on Kate Miller Heidke as Queen and let me tell you, the evidence is damning.

We’ve collated the best Tweets and honestly, I’m convinced!

Queen is 200% Kate Miller Heidke

Queen is 200% Kate Miller Heidke – Ruled the world (Eurovision)

– Italian works (operatic backgrounds)

– “Never the bride” (wrote Muriel’s Wedding musical)

– Tasmania (her vocal coach was Tasmanian)#MaskedSingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 10, 2020

And the fabulous @kmillerheidke is the Queen on #maskedsingerau — Trevor Ashley (@Trevor_Ashley) August 10, 2020

#MaskedSingerAU The judges need to get their ears cleaned out or they’re having a laugh and trying to avoid the obvious. The queen is obviously @KateMillerHeidke ! Her voice is so distinctive. — Stephanie Tedesco (@stephanieteddy1) August 10, 2020

Anyone not yet convinced Kate Miller-Heidke is the Queen – she has been nominated for 13 ARIAs and never won (“13 times a bridesmaid, never the bride). Also, she was named Queen of the Woodford Folk Festival #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/s4ytwybfzR — Hayley B (@hayleyblight3) August 10, 2020

