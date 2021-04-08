Got the “smile, sex appeal and sass it takes to be an Islander”?

If you answered yes to that question then according to the show’s producers, you might just have what it takes to feature on the new season of Love Island Australia.

I mean, as long as you’re between the ages of 19 and 32, officially have no shame and are willing to hook up on national TV under the premise that you will definitely gain a few hundred thousand Insta followers…then you might just have what it takes.

We’re officially copping a third series of the show and itv are on the hunt for “sexy, young AND SINGLE” people to take up residence on the Island.

Reckon you’ve got what it takes to pash strangers while “truly looking for love”? (Those are the producer’s words, not ours). You can head over to the official casting website here.

Good luck, you love rat.