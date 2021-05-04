The Daily Mail has revealed the upcoming cast for Netflix’s Byron Baes and they’re truly are a good-looking bunch.

The show has faced an incredible amount of backlash from the locals of Byron Bay on making a ‘mockery’ of the town.

Apparently, even the cast of the show got mad at how the PR of the show, Netflix’s Director of Originals in Australia Que Minh Luu tweeted, “‘Most of them hated the press release too! Did a lot of apologising that week.”

She defended the press release that caused a lot of mockery and disappointment online that read “It’s not just Chris and Zac’s backyard, it’s the playground of more celebrity-adjacent-adjacent influencers than you can poke a selfie stick at”.

“A postcard’s worth of copy doesn’t tell the whole story of what the show is,” she defended.

“It looks at human connection, ambition, image and what lies underneath – not all glossy, often contradictory. Like the place itself,” she tweeted.

“The participants number in the double digits, a quarter born/raised in the area, most have lived there a meaningful length of time, a few newer to the area… kinda like how Byron works.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mayor Simon Richardson had it right when I spoke to him weeks ago and he described the show as “young people having a go”, not the “wrong sort of person.”

So who’s on the cast?

We’re looking at Nathan Favro who you might recognise from The Bachelorette.

Elias Chigros who appeared on Love Island.

Advertisement

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elias Black (@myfriendelias)

Hannah Brauer, the co-creative director of BISQUE a local boutique, will appear alongside Byron Bay couple Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investment company employee Elle Watson.

Influencer Jade Kevin Foster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spiritualistic therapist Simba Ali.

Kyle Sandiland’s ex-manager Alex Reid.

Fashion designer Jess Bell and her model sister, Lauren.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So looks like they’re not JUST influencers, but people with jobs… like proper jobs!”They are artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, business owners, models, on a spiritual journey and more,” Que tweeted.