The day has finally arrived. The gang is back together. THE BLUE HEELERS TABLE READ IS HERE!

Jase & PJ have managed to get Blue Heelers original cast members John Wood, Charlie Clausen, Julie Nihill and Ditch Davey to reprise their roles for a one off reunion special!



The twist was the Jase & PJ were in charge of the script and it turns out Maggie’s twin sister was in town and up to no good… uh oh!