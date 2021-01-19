The day has finally arrived. The gang is back together. THE BLUE HEELERS TABLE READ IS HERE!

Jase & PJ have managed to get Blue Heelers original cast members John Wood, Charlie Clausen, Julie Nihill and Ditch Davey.

The twist was the Jase & PJ were in charge of the script and it turns out Maggie’s twin sister was in town and up to no good… uh oh!

Hear the FULL table read below… will this inspire a real comeback of the classic show?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!