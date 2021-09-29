This year’s season of The Block has kept group chats very busy this year after more controversies pop up week after week!

Tanya & Vito caused a stir during Kitchen Week after revealing a stunning central island topped with terrazzo stone that had been shipped from New York City. The duo only had six days to get the heavy material across the pacific, and considering they were also wrapped up in the photograph scandal, the other Blockheads had questions.

Fellow contestants Ronnie & Georgia jumped on the phone with Jase & Lauren on Wednesday morning, and it was the perfect opportunity for them to have a little rant about what had been going down.

It sounds like there is still a bit of tension in the air…

Advertisement

Advertisement