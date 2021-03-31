We’re all guilty of watching Survivor and thinking to ourselves…..

….

….

I could do that.

So put your money where your mouth is!

Whether you’re more of a strategic player or a physical challenger, everyone plays the game differently and there’s no correct way to make it to the end.

It all depends on who you’re surviving with, so don’t write yourself off immediately.

“We’re seeking men and women of all backgrounds and locations around Australia.”

“You need to be physically and mentally strong enough to survive in some of the toughest conditions ever experienced.”

“You must be able to engage with others, be confident and be comfortable living in close quarters with strangers.”

“And most of all, you need to be ready to play the game!”

If you reckon that’s you then head here to apply!