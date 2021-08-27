Channel Seven’s breakfast show Sunrise has been hit with a COVID scare after a crew member tested positive to the virus overnight.

The station confirmed that the staff member had been working at the Martin Place studios on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before testing positive to the virus on Thursday night.

Channel Seven has confirmed that the staff member is fully vaccinated and had been identified as a close contact of a person who had previously tested positive.

Meanwhile, the show’s co-host Natalie Barr announced that newsreader Edwina Bartholomew had been identified as a close contact of the staff member.

Bartholomew is now forced to self-isolate at home.

“Eddie is a close contact so she’s isolating but is all right. And Kochie was already having the day off so Michael is here,” Barr explained, referring to fill-in presenter Michael Usher.

The news comes following a day on which New South Wales reported another record rise in COVID cases, with health authorities reporting 1,029 new cases on Thursday morning.

In spite of the continued rise in case numbers, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian signalled that fully vaccinated residents for those who live outside NSW’s LGA hotspots would soon enjoy eased restrictions.

Larger outdoor gatherings and picnics were pinpointed as the first of the changes to be introduced for those eligible.