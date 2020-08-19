We don’t have MUCH information on the matter, but we do have the most IMPORTANT information.

Our team got a mysterious email this morning from Netflix ANZ and all it said was…

Subject Line: ‘Friends’ fans, Netflix has an announcement for you.

and then

Friends: Season 1 – 10 is coming to Netflix Australia on 17th September.

I’m not even exaggerating. That was the whole email. I have proof!

That’s the whole email!

Short and sweet and you know what? Effective.

We know the ‘What’ (Friends: S1-10), we know the ‘Where’ (Netflix) and we know the ‘When’ (17th September.)

So I guess all that’s left is…. see ya there!

