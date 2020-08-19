We don’t have MUCH information on the matter, but we do have the most IMPORTANT information.
Our team got a mysterious email this morning from Netflix ANZ and all it said was…
Subject Line: ‘Friends’ fans, Netflix has an announcement for you.
and then
Friends: Season 1 – 10 is coming to Netflix Australia on 17th September.
I’m not even exaggerating. That was the whole email. I have proof!
That’s the whole email!
Short and sweet and you know what? Effective.
We know the ‘What’ (Friends: S1-10), we know the ‘Where’ (Netflix) and we know the ‘When’ (17th September.)
So I guess all that’s left is…. see ya there!
MISSED JASE & PJ THIS MORNING? HAVE A LITTLE LISTEN TO WHAT YOU MISSED BELOW!
CATCH THE SHOW, WEEKDAYS FROM 6AM ONLY ON KIIS101.1.