Is anyone else watching obscene amounts of tele at the moment?

Is it because I’m bored? Or is it because tv has never been better?

Or is it both?

ANYWAY Stan’s just dropped it’s June lineup and I’m giving you a day-by-day so you can get ORGANISED.

Monday 1st

Killing Eve: Season 2

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Standing Up For Sunny

Ghost

Tuesday 2nd

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1, Episode 8 & 9

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast and Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

9 Songs

Wednesday 3rd

The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 9

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 4

Rocco And His Brothers

Thursday 4th

Better Man (Miniseries)

Bixler High Private Eye

Friday 5th

The Wiggles, Wiggle, Wiggle Wiggle: Season 1

Thomas and Friends: Big

World, Big Adventures

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 1

While We Live

Saturday 6th

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 1

Fragments of Love

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 31

Sunday 7th

Billions: Season 5, Episode 6

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 7

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 4

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 32

Monday 8th

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of

Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

The Heiresses

Tuesday 9th

My Night at Maud’s

At War with Love

Wednesday 10th

The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 10

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 5

Thursday 11th

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser

Friday 12th

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 11

Top Wing: Season 1, Part 2

Geordie Shore: Seasons 17

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 33

Saturday 13th

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 2

Bridesmaids

Here is Harold

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 34

Sunday 14th

Billions: Season 5, Episode 7

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 8

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 5

Monday 15th

Umbrellas Of Cherbourg

Amateur Teens

Tuesday 16th

Windermere Children

Wednesday 17th

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 6

Sex Life of Plants

Thursday 18th

Notting Hill

The Other Two: Season 1

Lucky

Friday 19th

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 12

Shimmer & Shine: Season 3, Part 2 & Season 4, Part 1

Rugrats: Season 7

I Got Life! (Aurore)

Saturday 20th

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 3

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 35

Sunday 21st

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 9

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 6

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episode 36

Monday 20th

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 1

Sons of Denmark

Tuesday 23rd

Schapelle

Wednesday 24th

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 7

Invisible Waves

Thursday 25th

The Miracle of The Sargasso Sea

Summer 1993

Friday 26th

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 13

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1 – 5

Bing: Season 1

Normandy Nude

Saturday 27th

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 4

Knocked Up

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 11 & 12

Sunday 28th

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 10

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 7

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 7

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 13 & 14

Monday 29th

Yellowstone: Season 3,

Episode 2

Billionaires

Carmen & Lola

Tuesday 30th

Young Girls Of Rochefort

