MASTERCHEF SPOILER ALERT: It appears that seven contestants have accidentally revealed that they have already left the competition.

Filming has been continuing to take place in Victoria, however, some contestants’ Instagrams have revealed that some are self-isolating at home.

Hayden Quinn has been sharing daily updates to social media from his apartment in Manly…New South Wales.

Quite a commute if you’re filming in Melbourne.

Hints have also been dropped that Harry Foster is no longer on the show, sharing photos from Queensland.

Meanwhile, Simon Toohey, Rose Adam and Jess Liemantara have all been posting photos and videos from their homes, suggesting that they’re no longer competing on the show.

South Australia’s Rose Adam also seems to have returned home, asking followers for book recommendations, while Ben Ungermann’s exit was previously confirmed.

Advertisement