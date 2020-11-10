Sonia Kruger has been left red-faced after making an x-rated gaffe on live TV.

Speaking on Channel 7’s The Morning Show, Kruger was talking to hosts Larry Edmur and Kylie Gilles about life on set of the new TV show Holey Moley.

Kruger discussed that her sister did her hair for the show, so as all siblings do, she thought she’d promote the family business… but it didn’t go to plan.

“My sister’s a hairdresser, so if you’re looking for a good blow job, she’s down… blow wave, she’s down at…” Kruger said, before spilling out into laughter after realising her mistake.

“Tell you what, Son, your sister has just been booked out for months,” Edmur joked.

