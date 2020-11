Sonia Kruger left the Morning Show crew in hysterics on Tuesday after she made an x-rated mistake on-air.

During a chat on the Morning Show, the 55-year-old was praising her hairdresser, Debbie, who styled her hair while she was in Queensland.

But in an error, Sonia mixed up her words, saying ‘blow dry’ with ‘job’ – leaving the co-hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur in giggles.

