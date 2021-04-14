If you haven’t heard already, then I have some god-awful news for you.

Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning for season 2 of Bridgerton to reprise his role as the Duke of Hastings.

The show’s executive producer, the famous Shonda Rhimes has put to bed rumours that he left on bad terms.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rhimes stated she only made a one-season deal with the actor and that Page didn’t leave because he wasn’t going to be the focal point of season 2.

“There’s a lot of fantastically interesting talk that’s been going on, mainly cause I think people are having a hard time letting go.”

People have not been taking the news well and Rhimes, despite being ‘shocked’ at the ferocity of the response, says it means she did her job right.

“I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while. like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive!”

If you’ve watched her other show Grey’s Anatomy, then you know how cruel she can be!

Regé-Jean Page himself has interviewed on Variety stating the same.

He revealed that he’d only ever been approached for a one-season arc and had been asked to ‘give us a year [of his time]’, to do this project.

Page found it intriguing, “That’s interesting… because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

“There is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

