After over 3000 episodes spanning over 17 years, Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed that her iconic self-titled talk show will come to an end after its 19th season.

It comes after a string of workplace bullying allegations and negative feedback from Hollywood stars directed at DeGeneres. The host has responded to the claims this week, calling it a “coordinated” attack on her.

On Friday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to entertainment reporter Richard Reid who shared a story of an encounter he had with the legendary television host years ago.

Unfortunately for Richard, it wasn’t a pleasant one…

