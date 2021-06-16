After raising an incredible $475,000, Shaynna Blaze had Australia in tears as she was crowned the winner of Celebrity Apprentice on Tuesday night.

The famed interior designer who kickstarted her own charity Voice of Change stopped by Jase & PJ to talk about her experience on the show and how it felt to be up against Ross Noble in the finale.

Jase was also curious to know how she felt about the other contestants and if there were any egos on set, and it turns out there was one popular personality that changed her mind – Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis!

The love is mutual! Listen to what Martha had to say about Shaynna below…